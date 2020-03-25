Pennsylvania saw 400K jobless claims, labor leader says

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 400,000 Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment compensation benefits last week amid a tidal wave of coronavirus-related business shutdowns, eclipsing the high-point during the last recession. Rick Bloomingdale, president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the AFL-CIO, said Wednesday that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration briefed him on last week’s figures. A review of weekly data going back to 1987 shows a high point of 61,000 in early 2010. Meanwhile, a measure to delay Pennsylvania’s primary election by five weeks to June 2 could pass both chambers of the state Legislature on Wednesday. Wolf’s office says the Democrat will sign it.