Pennsylvania preps short-term budget amid virus uncertainty

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania state government is preparing a temporary no-new-taxes budget plan that maintains current spending levels while budget makers watch to see how badly tax collections are damaged by coronavirus-related shutdowns and whether the federal government sends more aid to states. Officials in the House and Senate said Tuesday they expected votes on a roughly $25 billion package this week. The spending legislation is expected to be accompanied by legislation that distributes approximately $2 billion in federal coronavirus emergency aid. The $25 billion package would carry full-year money for public schools. But most operating budget lines would be funded through Nov. 30, Senate and House officials said.