Pennsylvania plans widespread virus tests in nursing homes

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration plans to begin testing every resident and employee for the coronavirus in nursing homes and other facilities caring for older adults. Wolf said Tuesday his administration will undertake the surveillance testing with a goal of testing every resident and employee once a week. Wolf’s health secretary had previously said there wasn’t enough available testing to test everyone in a nursing home. The virus is reported by Wolf’s administration to have killed more than 2,600 residents of nursing homes or personal care homes. That constitutes about two-thirds of the state’s overall death toll.