Pennsylvania officials eye areas where COVID-19 cases rising

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials are taking a deep dive into areas where COVID-19 cases are ticking up and threatening to undo months of progress against the disease. The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Friday the increases may be due to reopening that’s been occurring as well as increased testing. Levine also says the state will be allowing Lebanon County, the 67th and final county, to move from the yellow phase to the less restrictive green phase in a week. The Health Department says there are 600 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, the highest total since June 13.