Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election

By MARC LEVY and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers voted to delay its primary election by five weeks to June 2, potentially past the spike of the state’s spreading coronavirus cases. Both chambers of the state Legislature approved it Wednesday and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he will sign it. The measure had support from top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Under the bill, Pennsylvania will hold its primary election June 2, instead of April 28. In addition to delaying the primary date, the legislation gives county election offices a head start on processing and tabulating mail-in ballots, newly allowed under a five-month-old election law.