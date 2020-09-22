Pennsylvania launches new virus exposure notification app

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new coronavirus exposure-notification app is now available on app stores. The release of the app Tuesday is part of Pennsylvania’s effort to more quickly break chains of transmission by using the new technology to notify people who may have been exposed. The app is based on smartphone technology developed by Apple and Google. The app is interoperable with the state of Delaware’s app, which released last week. Use will be limited to people 18 and over. It is designed to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, and state officials say the app does not store personal information.