Pennsylvania joining six states to buy bulk coronavirus gear

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pennsylvania is banding together with six nearby states to purchase equipment and supplies that sometimes have been hard to come by during the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Tom Wolf appeared on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily news conference Sunday, Wolf confirmed that the deal will help the consortium compete for much needed supplies.

Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday that the consortium will create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease. The other states involved include New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This is now a formal purchasing consortium to emerge from the previously announced six state council which came out earlier in the pandemic. The states previously agreed they would aim toward reopening various aspects of their state’s at about the same time, to reduce border jumping for goods and services.