Pennsylvania jobless claims exceed 1 million since outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Unemployment compensation claims in Pennsylvania exceeded 283,000 last week, a 30% drop from the prior week’s all-time high. Those came as the state pressed for business shutdowns to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Last week’s claims vaulted Pennsylvania past 1 million jobless claims since the coronavirus began taking a severe toll on the economy in mid-March.

Meanwhile, 4,550 employees of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will join another roughly 9,000 state employees who are going on unpaid leave after Friday. An agency spokeswoman says the employees keep their health insurance and have the option to use sick leave and vacation days.