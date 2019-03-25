Pennsylvania farms approved for disaster relief

HARRISBURG – Some Valley farmers may be eligible for state aid because of last year’s flooding. Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced farmland owners in 61 Pennsylvania counties are eligible to receive disaster relief assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He said the disaster relief funding will help with losses caused by the extended rainfall and 50 or more inches of rain that fell during the 2018 crop year. The governor’s office said farmers have eight months to apply for assistance. All Central Pennsylvania counties are in the assistance area. More information online at the USDA website, we have that link in our local news stories at WKOK.com.

https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/index