Valley has 39 people testing positive for COVID, 10,000 in PA

HARRISBURG — The latest positive coronavirus numbers are out from the state department of the health, and the PA numbers are climbing. There are 1,597 new cases, for a statewide total of 10,017. There have been 136 deaths statewide and 60,013 people have tested ‘negative’ for COVID-19. Here is the below are the latest positive test cases from the state health department.
9 Northumberland County positive test cases
6 Snyder County with one death related to COVID-19
5 Union County
19 Montour County
20 Columbia County
77 Schuylkill
99 Dauphin
7 Juniata
5 Perry
There is the state’s full release:
April 4, 2020Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,597 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 10,017Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 4, that there are 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 in 64 counties. The department also reported 34 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 136. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 3:
