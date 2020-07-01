Pennsylvania court turns down lawmakers’ bid to end shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court has ruled against an effort by Republican state lawmakers to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders. A divided court ruled Wednesday that a resolution passed with mostly GOP votes was a “legal nullity” because it wasn’t sent to Wolf to sign or veto. The resolution would have ended Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration that led to the closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders for people to isolate at home. Two senior Republican senators sued to enforce their resolution, and the high court took up the matter and ruled without hearing oral argument.