Pennsylvania court gives Democrats wins in mail-in vote case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is handing victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law. The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, on Thursday granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day. It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes, which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.