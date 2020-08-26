Pennsylvania could be in hot water for nursing home deaths

WASHINGTON D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice is considering a criminal investigation into why some state’s had extremely high rates of nursing home deaths, and that includes Pennsylvania. Federal lawmen say they want copies of the state’s rules and orders related to nursing homes, and information on the deaths at Long Term Care Facilities.

The Department of Justice says the data will help inform whether it will initiate full investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. New York, New Jersey, and Michigan are also being asked to send data.

The Justice Department says the orders from some states required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing or precautions. The department’s Civil Rights Division will seek to determine if those orders are responsible for the nursing home deaths.

Pennsylvania is embroiled in disputes about if homes were required to take patients, if the homes were prepared and if COVID spread in the home resulted from the policy. The state says no home was required to take patients, but anecdotal information conflicts with that statement.