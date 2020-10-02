US lawmakers on President Trump, First Lady’s COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Congressional lawmakers are sending their well wishes to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump…this after the president announced they both tested positive for COVID-19. White House reports say President Trump is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ and he was working from the White House residence.

Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey, “COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers.”

Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, “Sending along best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a full and speedy recovery.”

Reports say the President and First Lady’s son, Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy. Vice President Mike Pence has also tested negative for the virus.