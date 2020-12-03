Pennsylvania Capitol Complex Closing to Public Next Week

HARRISBURG – Many of the state’s Harrisburg offices will be the latest set of government buildings to close in due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

State officials announced Thursday the Capitol Complex will close to the public until further notice starting next Monday. All operations of the Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue, but employees and people with badge keycard credentials will be allowed in the complex.

The cancelation of visits and events applies to all interior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect rallies, school or group tours, performances, receptions, and other public gatherings. The Capitol Complex includes, but is not limited to, the Main Capitol Rotunda, East Wing Rotunda, Keystone Building Atrium, Forum Auditorium and The State Museum of Pennsylvania.