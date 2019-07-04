Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center reacting to new state budget

HARRISBURG –The Pennsylvania state budget talks were primarily behind closed doors, but Marc Stier and his progressive group are here to give us an inside look. Marc Stier, the Director of the progressive group Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, says his group monitors budget and tax policies for working families.

The progressive group pushed for a raise in minimum wage, which was not included in the budget, “What we’ve heard is the Republicans in the house simply can’t get their act together. They’ve told the Democrats ‘we can’t make a proposal for a deal on the minimum wage’. And I think the real problem is there’s a substantial faction among the House Republicans, probably including Speaker Turzai, who simply do not want to raise the minimum wage.”

Stier says an increase in minimum wage would be helpful for Pennsylvania’s economy and it would help people’s business rather than hurt them. He tells WKOK, a bill was proposed for fair share taxes that would give a big tax cut to Pennsylvanians.”We have a proposal for a fair share tax which would raise $2.2 billion, almost entirely from the top 1% and some from the top 5% while cutting taxes for 60% of Pennsylvanians. That’s the kind of real money we need to be investing in education and infrastructure.”

