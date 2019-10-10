Pennsylvania Associated Press Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/10/19

PALMER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities allege that a man baked cookies and took them to the home of a 97-year-old bedridden woman before killing her and her adult son and setting fire to their Pennsylvania home earlier this year. Thirty-seven-year-old Drew Rose was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on charges of homicide, arson and burglary in the Jan. 3 slayings of Virginia Houck and 61-year-old Roger Houck.

Prosecutors allege that Rose needed rent money and hatched a robbery scheme. A detective testified that his ex-girlfriend told a grand jury that he brought cookies to the Palmer Township home, saying he was a family friend, before killing the victims. During cross-examination, the detective said he didn’t interview the ex-girlfriend, and an officer said he couldn’t confirm Rose was in a car spotted in the area.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone. It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple’s SUV. Chris Persic tells KDKA-TV his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.

They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine. Persic says there was not any extensive damage. But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck. The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Defense Intelligence Agency official was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaking classified intelligence information to two journalists, including a reporter he was dating, the Justice Department said. Henry Kyle Frese, 30, was arrested by the FBI when he arrived at work at a DIA facility in Virginia. He was charged with willfully disclosing national defense information.

Frese, who has a top secret government security clearance, is alleged to have accessed at least five classified intelligence reports and provided top secret information about another country’s weapons systems to the reporter with whom he was having a relationship. The arrest is the latest in a series of prosecutions under the Trump administration of government workers accused of providing nonpublic information to journalists. In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged to take a stand against leaks, and the Justice Department has brought at least six leak investigation cases in the past two years.

LOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico football coach has been fired and faces criminal charges after authorities said a student used a cellphone video to capture the coach on video taking money from a player’s wallet. State Police arrested Miyamura High School coach John D. Roanhaus on Saturday following a review of the footage showing Roanhaus going into the school’s locker room and taking $40 from the wallet, court documents said.

According to an arrest warrant, a police officer was contacted by a student’s mother who showed the officer the cellphone video. The video showed Roanhaus walking into the school’s locker area, taking two $20 bills from a black wallet and stuffing the money in his sock, Officer Nathaniel Renteria wrote in the arrest warrant.

Roanhaus had been the head football coach at the high school in the small, New Mexico western city of Gallup since 2018. He is the youngest son of New Mexico Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus, who retired in 2016 as head football coach at Clovis High School after recording 343 wins, the most in state history.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” is taking a new step to try to help kids navigate life in America — it’s tackling the opioid crisis. Sesame Workshop is exploring the backstory of Karli, a bright green, yellow-haired friend of Elmo’s whose mother is battling addiction. The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities resources available online.

“Sesame Street” creators said they turned to the issue of addiction since data shows 5.7 million children under age 11 live in households with a parent with substance use disorder. “There’s nothing else out there that addresses substance abuse for young, young kids from their perspective,” said Kama Einhorn, a senior content manager with Sesame Workshop. It’s also a chance to model to adults a way to explain what they’re going through to kids and to offer simple strategies to cope.

NEW YORK (AP) — Critics of President Donald Trump who wonder about the tenacity of his supporters need only to spend three hours with Fox News Channel’s headliners to get an idea why. On his most influential venue, Trump’s firewall remains secure. Tuesday night in prime time, Tucker Carlson referenced “impeachment insanity.” Sean Hannity said the president’s opponents are involved in “insane, obsessive, compulsive, psychotic witch hunts.” A guest on Laura Ingraham’s show called the whistleblower who reported on Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader a suicide bomber.

Those three hosts reach an estimated 3 million to 4 million people each weeknight — the most-watched lineup on cable television — with a full-throated defense of the president as Democrats in the House pursue an impeachment inquiry. The closest thing to doubt expressed by one of Fox’s prime-time hosts came last week when Carlson wrote a column for the web site Daily Caller with his co-founder Neil Patel. They wrote that Trump should not have asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and that “there’s no way to spin this as a good idea.”

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago. The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program.

Lawmakers say the coin honors McAuliffe and reaffirms Congress’ commitment to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education. McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986. Trump signed the bill Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown. The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ‘Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.” The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance. The city’s Environmental Services said the flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper and downtown crews will pick them up if they have to clean up pet waste.

MILFORD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school has elected two female students as its homecoming royalty instead of having a male king and female queen. Students Abbey Stropes and Trinity Miller were elected to the top spots of Milford High School’s homecoming court at Friday night’s football game. Both girls held scepters instead of wearing crowns.

According to a statement, the eastern Cincinnati suburb’s school will use the term “Homecoming Royalty” instead of king and queen from now on. The school says they made this change in terminology to ensure every student feels included.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have opened a ‘rage room’ for fans to take out aggression. The Flyers charge $35 per person or $60 for two for five-minute rage sessions and will let up to 14 fans per game take their shot at using sticks, bats and sledgehammers to bust plates, bowls and bottles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for his first career shutout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and Travis Konency all scored as part of a three-goal third period in their home opener.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Howard does everything quietly, except when he has the ball. The soft-spoken running back keeps going forward, doesn’t shy away from contact and will even dish it out. He’s a punishing runner with a knack for reaching the end zone.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on injured reserve after he aggravated an undisclosed injury that limited him during the preseason. Galchenyuk joins center Evgeni Malkin and forward Bryan Rust and Nick Bjugstad on IR for the Penguins, who are off to a 1-2-0 start. Galchenyuk, acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona, has two assists in three games,

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 13 Atlanta 1

Final Washington 7 L-A Dodgers 3 (10 Innings)

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay at Houston 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N-Y Giants at New England 8:20 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Washington 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved