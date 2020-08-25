Pennsylvania approved for extra $300 weekly jobless benefit

WKOK Staff | August 25, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – Many people who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be getting some more cash in their pocket.

In a release, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced Pennsylvania has been approved to give an extra $300 per week to those affected. Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says the state will get nearly $1.5 million to provide that funding to unemployed workers through a temporary federal Lost Wages Assistance program. The fund is administered by FEMA and was approved by President Donald Trump via executive order.

To qualify, eligible individuals must receive at least $100 per week benefits from:

  • Regular Unemployment Compensation
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
  • Extended Benefits
  • Short-Time Compensation or Shared work
  • Trade Readjustment Allowance

Individuals must also certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the pandemic. Payments will be made retroactively from August 1.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff