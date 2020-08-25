Pennsylvania approved for extra $300 weekly jobless benefit

HARRISBURG – Many people who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be getting some more cash in their pocket.

In a release, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced Pennsylvania has been approved to give an extra $300 per week to those affected. Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says the state will get nearly $1.5 million to provide that funding to unemployed workers through a temporary federal Lost Wages Assistance program. The fund is administered by FEMA and was approved by President Donald Trump via executive order.

To qualify, eligible individuals must receive at least $100 per week benefits from:

Regular Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Extended Benefits

Short-Time Compensation or Shared work

Trade Readjustment Allowance

Individuals must also certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the pandemic. Payments will be made retroactively from August 1.