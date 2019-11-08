PennDOT’s Northumberland work on schedule, weather permitting

SHAMOKIN DAM – PennDOT’s $13 million Northumberland Duke, Water and King Street project will stay on schedule, as long as the fall/winter cooperates. So said PennDOT officials Friday talking to the transportation committee of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee Friday.

PennDOT’s Ted Deptula announced work is still scheduled to be completed just before Thanksgiving, if the weather permits. Deptula said crews still have paving and lining work ahead, but they will need warmer temperatures. Looking ahead to next week, there is some snow in Tuesday’s forecast. AccuWeather says a two week cold snap is underway.

Deptula says when the project is completed, the King and Water Street intersection will be wider, and should significantly better traffic flow in that area. As of now, the entire Northumberland project is still scheduled to be completed by next June.