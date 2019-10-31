PennDOT Workzone Speed Cameras: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 10/31/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cameras to detect speeding in Pennsylvania’s roadway work zones will begin limited operation next week ahead of their use statewide early next year. Two cameras will be deployed, one in the Pennsylvania Turnpike system and one on another Pennsylvania roadway, but for 60 days violators won’t be issued warnings or tickets.

There will eventually be 17 cameras deployed in the state. There were more than 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania last year, and 23 people died. The law calls for cameras to record license plates of anyone going more than 11 miles per hour above the limit while workers are present. Violators will get a written warning the first time, followed by fines of $75 and $150 for subsequent offenses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to allow hunting on three Sundays a year in Pennsylvania is on its way to the state Senate for a final vote. The House voted 144 to 54 on Wednesday for the bill that would also require a landowner’s written permission. The bill would permit Sunday hunting one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission would select. It also would make it easier for wardens to enforce the anti-trespassing law.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Votes in a referendum about enshrining victims’ rights in Pennsylvania’s constitution aren’t going to be tallied or certified while a legal challenge to the amendment is pending. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that was requested by voters and the state League of Women Voters.

The amendment on Tuesday’s ballot would enshrine in the state constitution a set of rights for victims, including to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings. Ceisler says she granted the injunction because the amendment would have immediate, profound and in some cases irreversible consequences for the rights of accused people and the criminal justice system. The amendment is part of a national Marsy’s Law campaign for victims’ rights.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first report from a new state House investigative committee says Pennsylvania’s lobbyist disclosure law should be overhauled so that lobbyists, rather than the entities they’re working for, have to report meals, gifts and other spending meant to influence government. The House Government Oversight Committee report released Wednesday also recommends changes to how lobbyist spending reports are audited.

The bipartisan committee says it’s currently difficult to identify and punish lobbyist registration violations.It says the current practice of keeping most audit reports confidential should be reversed, arguing that public disclosure of information outweighs most privacy concerns. The review was authorized in May by the Republican and Democratic floor leaders in the House of Representatives, following up on a 2018 law enacted to improve registration and reporting compliance.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will decide whether people on probation and other forms of supervision can use cannabis if they are registered in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.The justices said Wednesday the legal challenge to the Lebanon County court system’s prohibition involves matters of public importance, meriting the court’s involvement. The order says other county courts have also adopted or are considering similar rules.

The justices are putting the Lebanon County policy on hold for now. Lawyers for the state court system who represent the Lebanon County courts in the case are declining comment. ACLU lawyer Vic Walczak, who represents the three medical marijuana patients who are challenging the policy , calls it a huge victory. He says it is likely argument in the case won’t occur before spring of 2020.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s highest court has ruled that frozen embryos at the center of a divorce case amount to marital property and can be destroyed. Wednesday’s unanimous opinion, which reversed a lower court decision, found the couple had an enforceable contract with a fertility clinic in which they agreed to have the embryos discarded should they divorce.

A lower court had ruled the contract was unenforceable and had granted custody of the embryos to the woman, Jessica Bilbao. Her now ex-husband, Timothy Goodwin, had sought to preserve the embryos in case of reconciliation or to have them donated for eventual adoption. The Supreme Court declined to rule on Goodwin’s argument that embryos are human lives.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages. Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the change Wednesday, saying the company is recognizing that advertising on social media offers an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums. The majority of money spent on political advertising in the U.S. goes to television ads. Twitter’s policy will start on November 22.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials in a Utah community say they’ve received “more than a few” complaints over a family’s Halloween display that includes a guillotine chopping off the heads of baby dolls. However, the city attorney for Brigham City, Michael Christiansen, said the display isn’t a public nuisance under the city code even though “it’s distasteful to some.”

KUTV-TV reports that In addition to the guillotine, the lawn display also includes a bloody nurse standing over a baby incubator containing angry looking babies and baby parts. Julie Bawden said her family’s annual Halloween displays are just intended “to be spooky and fun.” Neighbor Claudia Perry said she objects to the display, saying it’s too much. In Perry’s words, “how far are they going to go? And where are we going to stop?”

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A dog hit by a car in upstate New York rode for 45 minutes wedged between the broken bumper and the grille before the driver realized she was carrying an injured passenger. Coco the shiba inu was being treated for a fractured elbow after being struck Monday morning in Albany. Rotterdam Police Lt. Jeffrey Collins says the driver knew she hit something and noticed the car’s damage.

She says she didn’t see the dog at first and drove about 15 miles to Rotterdam before hearing noises and stopping to recheck her car’s front end. She called 911 after she saw the dog gazing from below the license plate. A Schenectady veterinary clinic worker told WNYT-TV that 16-pound Coco “fit perfectly” in the space behind the bumper and was lucky to be alive.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Superstar singer Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award at the American Music Awards next month. Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Swift will be honored during an ABC live telecast on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift has won 23 AMA’s and has five nominations this year; Jackson holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. Swift has won more awards at this show than anyone else during this decade. To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits. Swift, Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey are nominated for artist of the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Central Command has provided some more information about the military working dog that was injured in the raid on the compound of the leader of the Islamic State group. Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters that the dog was injured when it was exposed to live electrical cables as it pursued Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel underneath his compound in northwestern Syria.

McKenzie said Wednesday that the dog has now returned to duty. The dog’s name has not been released, but President Donald Trump posted a photo of the Belgian Malinois on Twitter. McKenzie said the dog has worked with special operations forces for four years and taken part in about 50 missions. He said working dogs like this one are “critical members of our forces.”

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A community service agency has come to the rescue of a Maryland woman who is hearing impaired, couldn’t hear a toilet running, and faced a nearly $5,000 water bill. The Frederick Community Action Agency stepped in Tuesday to help pay Denise Sansonese’s bill. The Agency’s Assistant Director of Community Services says it wants the city to reduce the bill.

He says they’ll then do what’s necessary to take the balance down to zero. Blake Sansonese said his mother went to the city to address the bill but was told there wasn’t an interpreter available to help her. Frederick officials said everyone must pay their water bill in full, even if they don’t hear well.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation football schedule

Thursday:

NFL Football: San Francisco at Arizona 8pm on 1070AM WKOK.

Friday:

Lewisburg at Warrior Run – 6:30 PM on 100.9 The Valley and WVLY.com

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore – 6:30 pm on 1070 AM and WKOK.com

Midd-West at Selinsgrove – 6:00 pm on Eagle 107 107.3 FM and Eagle107.com.

Saurday

Penn State Football : Bye week. Next game 11/9 PSU vs. Minnesota 10:30am

Bucknell Football: Bye week. Next game 11/9 Lehigh vs. Bucknell noon Eagle 107 & Eagle 107.com

Sunday

Steelers Football: Colts at Steelers 11am on 100.9 The Valley

Eagles Football: Bears at Eagles noon on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com

NFL on WKOK Houston at Jacksonville 9am on 1070AM WKOK New England at Baltimore 7:30pm



Monday

Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 19 points and got into a brawl with Karl-Anthony Towns that sent both players to the showers early, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-95 for their fourth straight win to begin the season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers rediscovered their running game during a win over the Miami Dolphins. The return of fullback Rosie Nix from injury helped. Pittsburgh ran for a season-high 158 yards against the Dolphins, including 145 yards from James Conner with Nix leading the way. Conner’s status for a visit by Indianapolis is uncertain thanks to a shoulder injury. Jaylen Samuels will fill in if Conner is unable to play. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

