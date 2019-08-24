PennDOT: Work on I-80 continues in Montour County this weekend

MONTOURSVILLE – In Montour County, PennDOT says an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Liberty and Valley Townships will be the subject of continued road work in the week ahead. The work causes extensive delays during peak travel periods.

PennDOT says starting 7pm Sunday; various sections of the right lane and shoulder of I-80 westbound will be closed between Danville and the Northumberland County line for shoulder reconstruction.

The left lane, which had been closed until Friday morning, is back open, restoring the highway to two lanes for the weekend. PennDOT says traffic will be fully restored to two full lanes by 9am, Friday, August 30.