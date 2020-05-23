PennDOT: Water main work resumes on Route 11 near Danville

DANVILLE – A water main project on Route 11 near Danville is back underway. PennDOT says the project along Route 11 south between Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County and the Route 42 interchange in Montour Township, Columbia County has resumed.

PennDOT says work has begun and final shoulder and trench restoration will begin next week. That work will occur at night beginning next Tuesday, while daytime work will continue for several weeks. The project shutdown in January for the winter and is expected to be completed in late June.