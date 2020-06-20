PennDOT warns of Route 45 delays Tuesday in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG- Motorists who travel Route 45, Chestnut Street, in Mifflinburg, are advised of some delays starting Tuesday. PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions for several weeks because of a water project. Minor delays are expected.

The work will take place between the intersections with Forest Hill Road, west to Line Street. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during daylight hours. Work at the Forest Hill Road intersection will be completed during the overnight hours.

Waterline work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, with the final paving set for a few weeks later, weather permitting.