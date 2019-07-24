PennDOT to reconstruction section of Route 225 in Halifax

HALIFAX – Valley motorists who use a portion of Route 225 to Halifax and Dauphin County, could experience some traffic backups starting this week. PennDOT tells us starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Route 225 in Halifax will be closed at the intersection of Fourth Street and Armstrong Street.

PennDOT says the road will be closed for up to five days for full-depth roadway reconstruction. The primary detour route uses Route 147, U.S. 209 and Route 225, but PennDOT says motorists may want to consider using Third or Fifth Street via Maple Street.