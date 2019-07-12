PennDOT to monitor Route 11 traffic signal timing in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam residents are beginning to feel the impact of PennDOT’s Northumberland Duke Street Project–Route 147 south is being detoured through Shamokin Dam. With the heavy traffic heading onto Route 11 south from Northumberland, there have been some long delays at the Routes 11 & 15 intersection.

PennDOT’s Ted Deptula says a survey crew will soon come to monitor traffic in that area and in other spots in Shamokin Dam, “They’re not looking just at that signal, but the whole system in the area. Fixing one problem may cause another problem in another area, and we want to make sure we do what’s best for the entire community.”

Deptula talked about this and other topics during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting. He also says PennDOT wants to let traffic adjust before making any changes, “After a few days of detours, traffic starts finding alternate routes, so we want to wait and see where people are going to be going in about two weeks.”

Currently, Northumberland’s Route 147 southbound traffic in Northumberland is being detoured onto Route 11 south because of work on King Street. That’s preventing traffic from going into Packer Island and Sunbury. PennDOT says that detour will be in place until Thanksgiving.