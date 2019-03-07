PennDOT, PA lawmakers monitoring big Norry Route 11 back-ups

NORTHUMBERLAND – Could be some help on the way in Northumberland…Since the restart of work on the Duke Street project, traffic on Route 11 south coming into the borough has caused major traffic backups. With temporary traffic lights back on at Orange and King Streets, there have been very long delays coming into the borough.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver tell us they are looking for solutions. PennDOT says it is re-evaluating traffic signal timing at King and Orange Streets, as well as the Duke Street detour route.