PennDOT says another week of delays in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND- Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water, and King Streets).

On Monday, June 22, workers will continue paving side roads that will be tied into the main highway. Paving of the side road intersections is expected to be completed next week and will be done during daylight hours under flagging conditions.

Pavement marking on main roadway, crosswalks and legends will begin on Wednesday, June 24 and will be completed on Tuesday, June 30, weather permitting. Line painting work will be completed during the overnight hours.

Motorists can expect the following:

-Duke Street- Wednesday, June 24 through Friday, June 26. Work will be performed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

-King Street, Front Street, and Water Street- Sunday, June 28 through Tuesday, June 30. Work will be performed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

-Minor disruptions to traffic to occur