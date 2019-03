News from PennDOT: UPDATE: Route 235 is now OPEN.

Motorists in Snyder and Juniata counties are advised Route 235 is closed between Route 522 at Beaver Springs in Snyder County and Route 35 at McAlisterville in Juniata County due to downed power lines. The closure is about 0.5 miles north of Mountain Road in Fayette Township, Juniata County.

A detour is in place using Route 35 and Route 104.