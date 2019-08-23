PennDOT says Norry Route 11 and Route 147 detours start Thursday

From PennDOT:

Montoursville, PA – Parts of King Street currently under construction will be paved tomorrow, Saturday, August 24. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area. Delays are expected. Work will continue in this section until later next week.

On Thursday, August 29, a new detour will be implemented. Route 147 north traffic from Sunbury will be detoured using Priestley Avenue, Orange Street and Third Street. Trucks over 36 feet in length using Route 147 north from Sunbury will be detoured using Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 61), Route 11/15 north, and Route 11 north to Northumberland Borough. Route 11 south traffic will be detoured in Northumberland Borough using Orange Street, Third Street and Duke Street. Trucks over 36 feet in length using Route 11 south will be detoured in Danville using Route 54 west, Interstate 80 west, and Route 15 south.

Temporary traffic signals are installed at three intersections in Northumberland Borough to assist with the detour. These signals are located at the intersections of Water Street and Orange Street, Front Street and Orange Street, and Third Street and Duke Street.

For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.