PennDOT says lane shift starts Thursday near Bald Top Road

DANVILLE – There will be some Route 11 traffic pattern changes beginning Thursday along Bald Top Road in Mahoning Township, Montour County. PennDOT says crews will begin repairing the embankment failure on Bald Top Road, which runs along the slope above Route 11.

PennDOT says Route 11 southbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane near the intersection with Bald Top Road. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lane will be shifted close to the berg. Traffic will be controlled by jersey barriers, cones and signs.

Work is expected to be completed in October.