NORTHUMBERLAND – There will be an overnight closure of Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County later this week as work on the CSVT River Bridge continues. PennDOT says Route 147 between Lahrs Road and Ridge Road will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The contractor will place concrete on the span of the river bridge about Route 147 at that time. A detour will be in place using Route 11 and Ridge Road.