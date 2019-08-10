PennDOT Road Project Update: King Street work to resume in Norry

PennDOT’s Norry road construction update: King Street work resumes

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT is out with their weekly update on the Northumberland ‘Duke Street’ project. The department says this week they’ll resume work rebuilding King Street where three week delay set the project back. That is where they said the hit an unexpected sanitary sewer line and had to redesign their storm sewer system.

Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT, “We had to come up with a new plan of where to either relocate our drainage system or relocate the sanitary sewer system. We decided to relocate the sanitary sewer system with the sewer authority’s approval.”

Now King Street work will resume and PennDOT says they’ll still be able to observe most of their pre-established time lines and will not be extremely behind schedule. He said this unexpected event is not entirely unexpected, “There are an awful lot of utilities underground when we’re trying to upgrade our drainage system, we run into underground utilities. We do have plans showing where they’re at but unfortunately sometimes they are not exactly there.”

Additionally, preparations for more temporary traffic signals have taken place. Those lights will go at Orange and Front, Orange and Water and Third and Duke Streets and those lights will be activated after Labor Day.

More final paving of Front Street will take place next week and parking is banned on both sides of the street while that work is underway.