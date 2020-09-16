PennDOT resumes issuance of REAL ID

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians can now get a REAL ID again if they still need it. PennDOT announced Wednesday it has resumed issuing REAL IDs at reopened Driver License Centers. PennDOT had paused REAL ID issuance throughout the state in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, but must now be used on and after October 1, 2021 as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building requiring federally acceptable form of ID for access.