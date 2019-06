LEWISBURG – A PennDOT contractor says they’ll start a repaving project on William Penn Drive near Lewisburg Tuesday, and there could be some delays. The work will include drainage improvements, new pavement markings and guide rail upgrades. There will be daylight flagging and during that work, an 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

The work is part of a PennDOT multiple route project that also includes resurfacing Airport Road, and night-paving a section of Route 15.