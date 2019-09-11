PennDOT reminding motorists to obey all signs, bans after Norry incident

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT officials are reminding all truck drivers and other motorists to obey traffic signs and message boards as construction continues in Northumberland. This comes after a tractor-trailer pulled down a utility pole along the detour route at the intersection of Front and Orange Streets Monday night.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman says the department reminds all motorists to obey all detour signs and message boards, and tractor-trailers need to find alternate routes around the borough. Foresman says even though tractor-trailers are banned at the Front and Orange Street intersection, barrels with lights on them are now in place near the pole so trucks have help making the wide turn.

Foresman says tractor-trailers are also banned coming into Northumberland via Route 147 northbound from Sunbury. She says one tractor-trailer driver did get stuck and eventually cited by police Wednesday for not obeying that ban.

Monday night’s incident caused major traffic headaches during the morning commute Tuesday, as crews were forced to shut down the intersection for several hours. Foresman says work is still on track to be completed around Thanksgiving.