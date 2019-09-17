PennDOT relents and builds a temporary road at King Street Park

NORTHUMBERLAND – After hearing complaints about patrons having difficulty reaching the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, PennDOT has constructed a temporary road at the south end of King Street Park. The rough, dirt, road allows motorists to access the library via King Street and the open portion of Front Street.

PennDOT says the library staff complained about lower numbers of users accessing the library during the nearby King Street reconstruction. Northumberland Mayor Daniel Berard announced the new temporary road was open Monday night. He joked on social media; the new dirt road is not called ‘Berard Boulevard.’