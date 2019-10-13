PennDOT: More CSVT related delays on Route 15 at Winfield this week

WINFIELD – PennDOT is warning of some possible delays on Route 15 in the Winfield area this week. The department says in Union County the CSVT work now entails making repairs to Route 15 in Union County, between the CSVT site and Route 304.

The department says traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions. There are typically some slight slowdowns when that occurs and longer delays are possible during peak travel periods. Motorists are advised to watch for the road work.

Additionally in that region, PennDOT says they’ll work near the CSVT site in Snyder County, doing repairs on Grangers Road between Route 15 west to Park Road. That work will require flaggers to control traffic.