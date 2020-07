LEWISBURG – The state Department of Transportation says they are upgrading some traffic lights in The Valley. The signal at Route 15 and Route 304 in Winfield will have a new vehicular detection device. The red light at Route 15 at Bucknell’s Moore Avenue will get an upgrade, and two devices on Route 45 will be upgraded.

The department says the improvements should help traffic flow at those lights. No delays are expected for drivers.