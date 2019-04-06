PennDOT is planning a delineator project next week on I-80 throughout The Valley

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT says they’ll be some minor delays for motorists on I-80 in The Valley. They say a delineator project is scheduled for the week of April 8. They say the guardrail delineators will be installed on Interstate 80 in Union, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties. They say the project is a moving operation with alternating lane restrictions. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow-moving vehicles.