PennDOT is making more adjustments to the Northumberland detours and traffic lights

NORTHUMBERLAND – Look for more changes to the Northumberland detour and the traffic lights. PennDOT gave borough council an update on the Northumberland road project Monday night and said soon the traffic signal at Water and King Street will stay green for King Street.

That traffic signal won’t cycle through yellow and red lights. The green will be for motorists on King Street if they are turning or going straight. PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman said they were going to make the switch earlier, but there was a delay. She said at that intersection, they blocked the left turn opportunity for northbound motorists out of safety concerns on Water Street.

Additionally, she said work on Water Street will wrap up on the south side of the street this week, and the north side of the street will be reconstructed starting next week. Related to the Water Street work, Foresman said Queen Street is blocked at Front Street out of safety concerns since vehicles can’t safety turn onto Water Street at that location.

Next week, such a turn would be impossible when Water Street work takes place on the north side of the street. She said more community round table meetings would be held in King Street Park this year, probably after Pineknotter Days.