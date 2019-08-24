PennDOT is about to shift the Northumberland detours

NORTHUMBERLAND – The re-construction of King Street in Northumberland turns a corner Thursday when new traffic signals and new detours take effect.

Starting Thursday, August 29, PennDOT says they’ll activate the signals at Water and Orange Streets, Front and Orange Streets and Duke and Third Streets. That’s when construction of King Street between Front and Water Street begins.

A detour will take Route 11 south traffic onto Orange Street, Third Street and Duke Street. Route 147 traffic will be directed to Priestley Avenue, then Orange, Third and Duke Streets. This phase of the work will continue until Thanksgiving.

Additionally, a truck ban will go in effect for rigs coming Danville on Route 11 south—they’ll have to take Route 642 to I-80 west, or take Ridge Road to Route 147. A truck restriction is already in effect for Route 147 north traffic coming into the borough from Sunbury.

Route 147 south traffic is also detoured to Shamokin Dam and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

On Monday’s WKOK Sunrise program, we’ll interview PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman. She’ll be talking about the Front Street final paving schedule and the school dismissal plan.