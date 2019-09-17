PennDOT invites PA residents to share construction feedback

HARRISBURG – Many Valley residents, especially those in Northumberland, have expressed concerns and frustrations about the ongoing major PennDOT construction projects in the area. Now those residents can share feedback directly to PennDOT.

In a news release, the department says they are accepting feedback from all Pennsylvania residents through an online survey that is open until October 22. We’ve placed the link to the survey here.

The 16-question survey asks how the public receives PennDOT roadway information and how often the department meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to PennDOT, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA services.