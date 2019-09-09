PennDOT: I-80 traffic backlog causing miles long delays

BLOOMSBURG –Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 westbound are advised there is a traffic backlog between mile markers 238 and 236 due to a roadway rehabilitation project in Scott Township, Columbia County.

Earlier this afternoon, traffic was backed up to just west of the Route 487 (Lightstreet) exit.

Delays are expected to continue throughout the afternoon, but especially during the peak traffic hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.

PennDOT says motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.