PennDOT hosting public meeting for Rt. 11 and 487

BLOOMSBURG— PennDOT is going to rebuild East Street in Bloomsburg over the next three years. The department, in a news release, says they’ll hold a public meeting Wednesday, June 5.

The Routes 11 and 487 reconstruction project in Bloomsburg will be explained from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monty’s Building at Bloomsburg University. The purpose of the meeting is to present plans to reconstruct Rt. 11/East Street from Main Street to the Susquehanna River Bridge.

In addition to rebuilding the road, traffic signals will be replaced and a streetscape project will being installed. PennDOT says the project will be constructed over a period of three construction seasons with winter shutdowns.