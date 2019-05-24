Home
PennDOT hosting public meeting for Rt. 11 and 487

WKOK Staff | May 24, 2019 |

BLOOMSBURG—  PennDOT is going to rebuild East Street in Bloomsburg over the next three years. The department, in a news release, says they’ll hold a public meeting Wednesday, June 5.

The Routes 11 and 487 reconstruction project in Bloomsburg will be explained from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monty’s Building at Bloomsburg University.  The purpose of the meeting is to present plans to reconstruct Rt. 11/East Street from Main Street to the Susquehanna River Bridge.

 

In addition to rebuilding the road, traffic signals will be replaced and a streetscape project will being installed.   PennDOT says the project will be constructed over a period of three construction seasons with winter shutdowns.

 

