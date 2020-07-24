PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver licenses, ID Cards, and learner’s permits

HARRISBURG – All Pennsylvania residents now have more time to renew driver’s licenses and learner’s permits. In a release Friday, PennDOT says expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

This announcement took affect Thursday, and expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through August 31, 2020, have been extended until August 31, 2020. These extensions are in addition to those announced on June 25.

A camera card is considered a driver’s license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver’s license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this time-frame are also extended through August 31, 2020.

Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.