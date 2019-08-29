PennDOT enhances 511PA for Penn State Football traveling

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is now including travel information for every Penn State home football game on its 511PA page. The new Penn State football page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the game. PennDOT says travel times and alerts will be provided for each parking zone – West, East, South, and North.

Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds. The page also includes the 2019 Beaver Stadium Parking Map. There were several changes in the parking scheme at Penn State this year—you can link to more about that at WKOK.com.

