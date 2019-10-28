PennDOT detours changing for Norry Halloween parade

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland’s Halloween parade is coming up and again this year, PennDOT’s detours will change that night. Northumberland’s Halloween parade is Wednesday, October 30 and forms in King Street Park at 6pm, and steps off at 7pm. Noelle Long of 17857.org, which organizes the parade, tells us this year’s route will be the same as last years; up Second Street, up Orange Street, down Sixth Street, down Queen Street, then on Front Street to King Street Park.

Northumberland Borough Manager Jan Bowman tells us interested marchers and floats can access to the park from the open section of Front Street. She says participants can pre-register at the borough office or register the night of the parade in the gazebo at the park.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman says there will be no additional open sections of Front Street at that time, nor changes in the barricades on Front Street. Bowman says the PennDOT Route 11 south detour will temporarily be redirected.

Jonathon Apple, Northumberland Fire Police Captain, says at 5:45pm, they’ll start directing Route 11 south drivers onto Hanover Street, then to Seventh Street, and down to Duke Street. The current detour uses Orange and Third Streets.

Bowman says traffic coming from Packers Island will go on Priestley Avenue, travel only one block of Orange Street, then go north on Water Street to Hanover Street and join up with the temporary detour. Northumberland and Point Township fire police will be assisting throughout the borough, and those volunteers will have assistance from outside fire police crews. All of this, organizers say is expensive, and they say donations are always appreciated and are accepted at Northumberland National Bank.