PennDOT: CSVT northern section construction resuming Monday

WINFIELD – Following Governor Tom Wolf’s okay for construction to resume statewide today (Friday), work on the CSVT northern section is set to restart next week. PennDOT says work will begin Monday, including excavation and embankment operations, planting trees and shrubs, and building temporary access roads to facilitate paving operations. The northern section is in Point Township, Northumberland, from the new CSVT bridge to Route 180.

Work on the CSVT river bridge will start Monday, May 11, where the contractor will continue preparing for more work on the bridge deck.

PennDOT says there will be minimal interference to current traffic patterns. However, motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting project sites on Route 147 in Northumberland and Route 15 in Union and Snyder counties.

As for coronavirus precautions, PennDOT says workers will follow all state and federal health and sanitation guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, and cleaning.