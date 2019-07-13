PennDOT announces new truck restriction in Northumberland 

NORTHUMBERLAND— Less than a week after PennDOT lifted truck restrictions in Route 147 n Northumberland, northbound trucks going over the Priestley Bridge into Northumberland will have to use a different route.

Those trucks will have to use the Route 61/Veterans Memorial Bridge, and then travel north from there. All southbound 147 traffic is already using Route 11 south from Northumberland to Shamokin Dam. Earlier this week, PennDOT lifted the Norry truck restrictions, and then indicated a Route 11 south truck restriction will go into effect after Labor Day.

The detour and truck restrictions are expected to be in effect until November.