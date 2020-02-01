PennDOT and others urge sober driving on Super Bowl Sunday

MONTOURSVILLE – An event at Bloomsburg University recently gave students a chance to hear a ‘safe Super Bowl’ message. The Highway Safety Network, Geisinger Medical Center, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were at Kehr Union Building, urging designated driving and responsible party hosting for the Super Bowl.

A PennDOT representative said, data shows there were 416 crashes resulting in 6 deaths in PA during last years’ Super Bowl period. Impaired driving was suspected in over 50 of those crashes.

PennDOT’s Kim Smith said alcohol is not the only drug that impairs drivers. Illegal and prescription drugs can also impair driving as well. Medications mixed with alcohol can exaggerate effects causing further impairment.

She and others at the event reminded motorists that crashes are 100 percent preventable. People are encourages to make a plan to get home safely beforehand. Party hosts are encouraged to offer plenty of non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.

For more information you can visit www.PennDOT.com/safety.